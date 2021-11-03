Michigan Radio is hiring a Digital News Intern

Michigan Radio is looking for a digital media intern to help produce and improve the content available at michiganradio.org, and to help grow the station’s social media channels.

This paid internship starts in January 2022 (or sooner for available applicants), and runs through May/June 2022. The rate is $12/hour.

We're looking for candidates who want to dabble in a little bit of everything: You'll work on original reporting for the web (so must have a good eye for news), post content from other sources like the AP or Michigan Public Radio Network, create engaging photo and video content and graphics for our social media channels (must be aware of social media trends), and will have opportunities to pitch ideas to help us expand our digital coverage. On top of it all, you'll work with a fun, growing team in a fast-paced environment.

Applicants should also have strong writing and communication skills and be self-motivated and dependable. Knowledge of multimedia software applications (i.e., Adobe Suite or Canva) and photography/videography experience is a plus (so is a sense of humor!).

Here’s what we can offer you: the opportunity to work with award-winning public radio reporters in a major market, an environment where no idea is too big, and the occasional free food and coffee. Previous interns have gone on to work at Michigan Radio, NPR, and other major public radio stations.

If interested, please email a cover letter, resume, and at least two writing samples to Digital Director Jodi Westrick ( jowest@umich.edu ) and Digital Producer Emma Winowiecki ( emmacwin@umich.edu ). Including links to multimedia projects is encouraged but not required. Be sure to include DIGITAL MEDIA INTERNSHIP in the subject line.

We’re looking for someone who’s available to work 15-20 hours/week during normal business hours. We have flexibility for remote work, but are operating on hybrid office hours. Please include times and dates available for work in your email. A note: The University of Michigan requires employees to provide proof of COVID vaccination for both remote and in-person work.

UM EEO/AA Statement: The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

