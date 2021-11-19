Issues & Ale: From Kabul to the mitten: Afghan refugees in Michigan - Watch Here

When the U.S. military exited Afghanistan and the country fell to the Taliban in late summer, tens of thousands of Afghans were airlifted out of the country with plans to be resettled in the U.S. The state of Michigan is currently expected to take in over 1,000 of these refugees by the end of the year.

Michigan Radio Morning Edition host Doug Tribou hosted an Issues & Ale online discussion earlier this week about the realities and challenges of resettling Afghan refugees in Michigan. The guests included Afghan journalist and former New York Times reporter Jawad Sukhanyar. Sukhanyar and his family fled from Kabul as the city fell to the Taliban in August. He shared his story of those chaotic final days in Afghanistan, the dangers he faced as a reporter there and his eventual evacuation from the country. Sukhanyar and his family are now in Michigan.

Other experts included Stephanie Nawyn, an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at Michigan State University with a focus on refugee resettlement, and Mihaela Mitrofan, the director for the Southeast Michigan refugee resettlement program with Samaritas.

You can view the video from this discussion here: