Michigan Radio announces first Community Engagement Reporter

Michigan Radio is pleased to announce the hiring of Jamie Simmons as the station's first Community Engagement Reporter.

As the Community Engagement Reporter, Jamie’s reporting will supplement Michigan Radio’s coverage in Detroit, and specifically various neighborhoods across the city. The Community Engagement Reporter will work with the station's Community Reporting Engagement Council to better understand and address residents’ goals and help Michigan Radio produce outstanding journalism that gives community members the information they need to make decisions and advocate for what’s important to their community.

Prior to her new role at Michigan Radio, Jamie Simmons served as the Engagement Director at the Michigan Climate Action Network. Her role included developing partnerships with community leaders in highly impacted communities within the environmental justice movement grounded in social and racial equality.

Her work experience also includes positions specializing in voter education outreach and social justice informed organizing at Michigan Student Power Network, and as a Justice Dialogue Facilitator at UM-School of Social Work Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Jamie earned her Master of Social Work degree at University of Michigan specializing in Community Organizing, and received her Bachelor of Arts at Michigan State University concentrating on Criminal Justice: Restorative Justice.

She will begin working at Michigan Radio on Monday, December 6, 2021.