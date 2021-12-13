Michigan Radio is hiring a newsroom intern

Michigan Radio currently has an open internship position in our newsroom.

Responsibilities include researching story topics, conducting phone and in-person interviews, production assistance, writing news copy for anchors, attending press conferences, and producing multimedia material for our website.

The internship pays $12 an hour and a 16-24 hour/week commitment during normal business hours is requested.

This is a great opportunity to get hands on experience for a career as a broadcast journalist. Interest in a career in public broadcasting is a plus.

Please send a copy of your resume and cover letter to News Director Vincent Duffy at vduffy@umich.edu

Michigan Radio is the NPR affiliate of the University of Michigan and can be heard on 91.7 in Ann Arbor/Detroit, 91.1 in Flint, and 104.1 in West Michigan.