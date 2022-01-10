Issues & Ale: The State of Our State Politics

Governor Whitmer will be giving her "State of the State" address on Wednesday evening January 26th. The following evening, Thursday, January 27th, join Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark for a special look at the Governor's Address.

Zoe Clark will be joined by a panel of political experts for a fast paced discussion about what the governor is proposing for her fourth year in office, what is likely to make headway in the Republican controlled legislature, and what we might expect in state politics during the 2022 mid-term election year. Free admission.

Register here.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.

