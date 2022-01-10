© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Station News

Issues & Ale: The State of Our State Politics

Michigan Radio | By Suzanne Belanger
Published January 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST
Issues & Ale Banner

Governor Whitmer will be giving her "State of the State" address on Wednesday evening January 26th. The following evening, Thursday, January 27th, join Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark for a special look at the Governor's Address.

Zoe Clark will be joined by a panel of political experts for a fast paced discussion about what the governor is proposing for her fourth year in office, what is likely to make headway in the Republican controlled legislature, and what we might expect in state politics during the 2022 mid-term election year. Free admission.

Register here.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.

Suzanne Belanger
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Radio, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan.
