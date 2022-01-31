© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Issues & Ale @ Home – What’s happening to public education?

By Suzanne Belanger
Published January 31, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
Wed, Feb 23, 2022: 7-8:15 PM
A Michigan Radio Free Virtual Event

For a long time, teachers and school administrators have had to deal with challenges related to lack of funding and classroom size. But now, debates over virtual vs in-person schooling, school mask mandates, as well as a wave of teacher resignations and retirements is making it an even tougher time to be in the education business…or a parent of school age kids.

Join Stateside host April Baer at this live event as she talks with education experts about the challenges and future of public education.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.

