Flavors of Italy with Michigan Radio

This October, you can join Michigan Radio Executive Director and General Manager Steve Schram on a twelve-day tailor-made art, food and wine lover’s journey to “Bella Italia.” Walk in the footsteps of great Italian masters by visiting the very places they loved, lived and worked. Enjoy in-depth, private tours highlighting the origins of painting and sculpture in central Italy. Along the way, you’ll be introduced to the culinary arts and visit the producers of fine wines, delicious olive oils and mouth-watering cheeses.

This exclusive custom Michigan Radio journey will also include an entertaining cooking class, outings to colorful markets, Italy’s stunning Lake District, the towering hill towns of central Italy and ancient Rome.

There will be a free online informational webinar about this trip on Wednesday, March 2 at 7 PM. To register for that session, click here

Tour dates: October 2-13, 2022

The Trip At A Glance (12 days/11 nights)

2 nights on the shores of stunning Lake Maggiore

3 nights Parma/Bologna (Italy’s premiere food producing area)

3 nights in Montecatini, Tuscany

3 nights Rome, Province of Lazio

For pricing, a complete itinerary and to sign up for this trip, click here.

Note about COVID travel precautions:

As many international destinations have introduced vaccination requirements, all guests must provide proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 in order to participate. We will continue to review and update policies as restrictions are lifted or change.

