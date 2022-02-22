© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Station News

An Evening with NPR's A Martínez

Michigan Radio | By Suzanne Belanger
Published February 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST
NPR's A Martínez

An Evening with NPR's A Martínez
A Michigan Radio Virtual Event
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 - 7PM

A Martínez is one of the hosts of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First. Prior to joining NPR last year, he worked at KPCC in Los Angeles and was also the longtime pre- and post-game show host for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers.

Join Michigan Radio's Doug Tribou in this conversation with A about his career, his recent reporting trip to Ukraine, and for a behind-the-scenes view of hosting NPR's morning news show.

Note: This is a virtual livestreamed event. A livestream link will be sent to all ticket purchasers. Purchase tickets here

Suzanne Belanger
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Radio, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan.
