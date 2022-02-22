An Evening with NPR's A Martínez

A Michigan Radio Virtual Event

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 - 7PM

A Martínez is one of the hosts of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First. Prior to joining NPR last year, he worked at KPCC in Los Angeles and was also the longtime pre- and post-game show host for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers.

Join Michigan Radio's Doug Tribou in this conversation with A about his career, his recent reporting trip to Ukraine, and for a behind-the-scenes view of hosting NPR's morning news show.

Note: This is a virtual livestreamed event. A livestream link will be sent to all ticket purchasers. Purchase tickets here

