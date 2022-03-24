Sweepstakes: Play virtual news trivia with the Michigan Radio personality of your choice!

Have you ever wanted the chance to show your friends how much you know about Michigan politics? Do you know the latest threat to the Great Lakes? Are you able to name the last five governors of Michigan? Then this sweepstakes is for you!

When you make a gift today, you'll be entered to win one of two chances to show off your knowledge of Michigan in a virtual meetup with the Michigan Radio personality of your choice.

You and your friends will have the chance to compete for “best listener” in a trivia game with one of your favorite Michigan Radio voices.

We’ll supply the questions, all you have to do is gather your friends online for a news showdown you won’t forget! And after the game, you'll get the chance to pick their brain about what it's like to work for Michigan Radio.

Give today!

Sweepstakes Information:

PRIZE: Two winners of the sweepstakes will receive the opportunity to gather with friends and the Michigan Radio personality of their choice (pending availability) for an online game of news trivia.

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase or contribution necessary. There will be one drawing with two winners chosen. Entries may be made by making a contribution at michiganradio.org or 888-258-9866. Entries not associated with a contribution can be made only by calling 888-258-9866.

The Michigan Radio Virtual News Trivia Sweepstakes is open for entry Thursday,March 24, 2022 6am and 6:30pm EST. Michigan Radio sustaining members are automatically entered.

ELIGIBILITY: Anyone 18 years of age or older and in the United States can enter the Michigan Radio Virtual News Trivia Sweepstakes except employees of Michigan Radio, their immediate family or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: The winning names (and 10 backup winners) will be selected by random drawing no later than March 29, 2022. Winners will be sent notification via telephone or email that day. If the winners are unwilling to accept their prize or does not respond to the notification within 5 days, the unawarded prize will go to the first back-up winner and subsequent back-up winners thereof until the prize is awarded. The chances of winning are dependent upon the number of entrants. The winners’ names will be kept on file at Michigan Radio and will be available by writing to Michigan Radio, Development Department, 535 W. William Street, Suite 110, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

GENERAL: By participating in the Michigan Radio Virtual News Trivia Sweepstakes, participants agree to these Official Rules, and that Michigan Radio, its agents and employees will have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of the prize or their participation in the giveaway. Prize is nontransferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. There can be no substitutions for a prize. Michigan Radio may use winners’ names for publicity purposes without further compensation. Event must take place before September 1, 2022 and is subject to Michigan Radio staff availability.

Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules, and by all decisions of Michigan Radio with respect to the administration of the giveaway and the choice of winners. One entry per person. Multiple entries are not allowed and will not increase the chances of winning.