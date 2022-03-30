© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
4069EE6E-E745-4294-928D-9CCFCC97D9EB.jpeg
Hats off to you! Support Michigan Radio today
Support the news you rely on with a $12/month gift and get your very own Facts Matter baseball cap.
LEARN MORE!
Station News
Build your career at Michigan Radio

Newsroom internship

Michigan Radio
Published March 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
hiring-news-intern.png

Job Summary:

This internship involves assisting with reporting and production of Michigan Radio’s daily news product. The internship will require applicants to handle tasks involved in the everyday operation of a radio newsroom. The internships are writing intensive with duties including collecting and editing audio, writing news copy, and attending press conferences.

The internship will provide instruction in the everyday operation of how a radio station newsroom operates.

Required Qualifications:

Applicants should have an interest in journalism, good writing skills, and ability to work under pressure. The applicants should also be able to commit to a full work day and 16-24 hours of work per week.

EEO Statement:  

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer.

How To Apply:  

To apply, send a resume and any examples of journalism work (print or broadcast) to Michigan Radio news director Vincent Duffy at vduffy@umich.edu

Tags

Station News Careers at Michigan Radio
Facts Matter - square (1).png