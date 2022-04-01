Michigan Radio is top rated news/talk station in America

A recently published story by Inside Radio reveals that Michigan Radio’s WUOM-FM signal has the highest audience share of all news/talk radio stations in the United States, in its home market of Ann Arbor. According to the Fall, 2021 Nielsen Audio ratings for Ann Arbor (market rank 151), the station has 15.8 audience share among persons 12+, Monday-Friday 6am-7pm. That places the station #1 among all news/talk stations in markets 101+. Another story published by Inside Radio shows audience share for stations in markets 1-50 and 51-100. According to that, WUOM’s 15.8 audience share is actually #1 among all news/talk stations in the country, regardless of market size.

“Ann Arbor is a well educated market, and people here are curious about the world,“ said Steve Schram, Executive Director & General Manager of Michigan Radio. “We’ve been a full-time NPR news station since 1996 and while many news operations have been cutting back staffing, we’ve been expanding ours. When people turn to us, they know they’ll be getting fact based journalism from a dedicated team of reporters and producers at the largest public radio newsroom in the state.”

Audience share is the percentage of people listening to radio who are tuned in to a particular station during a specific period of time. Michigan Radio serves multiple markets across Michigan, including Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Flint and Ann Arbor. Although the station has more total listeners in several of these other markets, the station’s audience share is the highest in Ann Arbor, where the station is based.