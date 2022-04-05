Matt Shafer Powell to join Michigan Radio as Program Director

Michigan Radio is pleased to announce the hiring of Matt Shafer Powell as the station's new Program Director.

As the Program Director, Powell will help lead the station's on-air hosts, manage the station's program schedule, and be responsible for the overall sound of Michigan Radio, the state's largest public radio service. He will also engage with other departments to help expand the station's reach to underserved audiences while growing the overall audience for the station.

Steve Schram, Executive Director and General Manager, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Matt Shafer Powell to Michigan Radio as our Program Director. During our national search for this position, Matt's decades of proven and respected leadership in public media made an impression on our team. In addition, he demonstrates a commitment to strategic vision, audience engagement, and a robust dedication to serving the community. His experience and enthusiasm will combine to grow the impact and future of Michigan Radio."

"I'm so excited to return to the place where my public radio career began. Michigan Radio is both legendary and visionary," noted Powell. "The team is talented, experienced, and passionate about public radio's mission, and the station is uniquely positioned to thrive in this ever-changing media landscape."

Prior to his new role at Michigan Radio, Powell served as Chief Content Officer at WFYI Public Media in Indianapolis for five years. At WFYI, he oversaw the News, TV Production, Programming and Community Engagement departments and served as a member of the station's Executive Leadership team. Before WFYI, Powell served as Director of News Content for WUOT, Knoxville, at the University of Tennessee. He began his career at Michigan Radio in 2000 as a reporter at the station’s West Michigan Bureau. Powell is a graduate of Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Applied Arts in Broadcasting.

Powell will join Michigan Radio on June 6, 2022.

Current Program Director, Zoe Clark, will be transitioning to the newly created position of Director of Content. In that role, she will supervise the station's award-winning daily talk show, Stateside. In its tenth year, Stateside covers a wide range of Michigan news and policy issues—as well as culture and lifestyle stories. Zoe Clark will also oversee all special public affairs programming, including developing and hosting a forthcoming new weekly on-air and multi-platform political segment. In addition, she will continue to contribute as a host and moderator for various Michigan Radio public engagements events.