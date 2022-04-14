Issues & Ale @ Home – Water’s True Cost

Wed, May 4, 2022: 7-8:15 PM

A Michigan Radio Free Virtual Event

Throughout the Great Lakes region and across the U.S., water systems are aging. In some communities, this means water bills that residents can’t afford or water that’s unsafe to drink. It's also leading to increased pollution in some of Michigan’s most pristine lakes. From shrinking older cities and small towns to the comparatively thriving suburbs, the true cost of water has been deferred for decades.

As the nation prepares to pour billions of federal dollars into rescuing water systems, join Environment Report host Lester Graham at this live online discussion as he talks with reporters from the Great Lakes News Collaborative about the true cost of water in Michigan.

Panelists:

Kelly House - Bridge Michigan:

Natasha Blakely - DPTV's Great Lakes Now

Brett Walton - Circle of Blue

Register here.

Issues & Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.