Station News

Michigan Radio wins 13 Michigan AP Awards

Michigan Radio | By Suzanne Belanger
Published April 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT
APME_img.png
Michigan Associated Press Media Editors

Michigan Radio was presented with 13 awards from the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors on Wednesday. These awards recognize excellence in news coverage throughout 2021.

The station was honored with seven First Place awards, including Best Documentary, Best Investigative Reporting and Best Multimedia Storytelling. The station also received six Second Place awards.

Michigan Radio competes in the large market radio category, which includes both public and commercial radio stations that serve Michigan’s largest market of Detroit.

Here is the complete list of Michigan Radio winners:

First Place

Second Place

The Michigan Associated Press Media Editors competition features reports, feature stories, documentaries, and photography, as well as newscasts and sportscasts that aired in 2021 from newspapers, TV, and radio stations across Michigan.

Suzanne Belanger
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Radio, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan.
