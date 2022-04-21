Michigan Radio wins 13 Michigan AP Awards

Michigan Associated Press Media Editors

Michigan Radio was presented with 13 awards from the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors on Wednesday. These awards recognize excellence in news coverage throughout 2021.

The station was honored with seven First Place awards, including Best Documentary, Best Investigative Reporting and Best Multimedia Storytelling. The station also received six Second Place awards.

Michigan Radio competes in the large market radio category, which includes both public and commercial radio stations that serve Michigan’s largest market of Detroit.

Here is the complete list of Michigan Radio winners:

First Place



Second Place



The Michigan Associated Press Media Editors competition features reports, feature stories, documentaries, and photography, as well as newscasts and sportscasts that aired in 2021 from newspapers, TV, and radio stations across Michigan.