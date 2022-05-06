Michigan Radio Wins SPJ Excellence in Journalism Awards

The Detroit Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has announced the winners of this year’s Excellence in Journalism Awards. Michigan Radio reporters and contributors were recognized in four different categories.

First place in the Collaborative Coverage category went to the Great Lakes News Collaborative. This joint effort between Michigan Radio, Bridge Michigan, Circle of Blue and Detroit Public Television looks at the impact of climate change on the Great Lakes region. Regarding this collaboration, the judges commented, “In-depth and informative, it left no stone unturned. Kudos to these media outlets coming together for the greater good of keeping the public well informed.”

Michigan Radio editorial cartoonist John Auchter also took First Place in the Editorial Cartoon category. Auchter’s Art appears each Friday on Michigan Radio’s website.

Reporter Beenish Ahmed was a runner-up for the Sojourner Truth Award in Topical Reporting for her story, “A year after George Floyd killing, one metro Detroit family reflects on racial profiling.”

And Data Reporter Nisa Khan was one of three finalists for SPJ’s Young Journalist of the Year. Khan reports on data-driven news stories as well as working with other news staff to acquire and analyze data in support of their journalism.

The Detroit Chapter of the SPJ announced this year’s winners at their annual awards banquet on Thursday, May 5, at the San Marino Club in Troy.