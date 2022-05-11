© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Station News

Issues & Ale @ Home - What’s Next for Abortion Rights in Michigan?

Michigan Radio | By Suzanne Belanger
Published May 11, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
IA-MR.png

Issues & Ale @ Home – What's Next for Abortion Rights in Michigan?
Wed, May 25, 2022: 7-8:15 PM
A Michigan Radio Free Virtual Event

A leaked document indicates that the U.S. Supreme Court could soon overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. What does that mean for Michigan? Join Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark for a discussion about the state’s current laws regarding abortion, attempts to change them, and the impact this all might have on elections this fall.

Register here.

Issues & Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.

