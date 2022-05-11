Issues & Ale @ Home – What's Next for Abortion Rights in Michigan?

Wed, May 25, 2022: 7-8:15 PM

A Michigan Radio Free Virtual Event

A leaked document indicates that the U.S. Supreme Court could soon overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. What does that mean for Michigan? Join Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark for a discussion about the state’s current laws regarding abortion, attempts to change them, and the impact this all might have on elections this fall.

Register here.

Issues & Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.

