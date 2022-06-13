Michigan Radio, the public radio station of the University of Michigan, is looking for a substitute host to join our team!

The substitute host will deliver live newscasts, interstitial breaks, and seamlessly transition the station’s hundreds of thousands of listeners from national programming to local content from our studios in Ann Arbor, MI.

Responsibilities:

Your duties would include: weekday and weekend live on-air shifts, prerecording on-air breaks and operating broadcast equipment and broadcast audio consoles. You have a friendly, authoritative, and confident on-air delivery that will blend well with the Michigan Radio sound. You are prompt and reliable.

Required Qualifications:

You also have:

— One year experience live on-air hosting, preferably in public radio

— strong news judgment and an understanding of how to write for radio

— the ability to operate a soundboard

— experience working with ENCO or similar programs

— experience working with Adobe Audition or similar programs

— the ability to multi-task and respond quickly and appropriately to breaking news situations

— the ability to work well in a high pressure environment

-- the ability to work well individually and as part of a team

— knowledge of public radio sound and programming

— the ability to take direction and critique

— the ability to work weekdays, weekends, and holidays

Additional Information:

Hourly rate to commensurate with experience. Application deadline is June 24, 2022.

Michigan Radio EEO Statement:

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

University of Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination Policy:

COVID-19 vaccinations are now required for all University of Michigan students, faculty and staff across all three campuses, including Michigan Medicine. This includes those working or learning remotely. More information on this policy is available on the Campus Blueprint website or the U-M Dearborn and U-M Flint websites.

How to Apply: