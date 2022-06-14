Job Summary*

Michigan Public Media (MPM) is looking for a team player with a positive outlook and a flexible ‘can-do’ attitude to join our team. The role includes exercising a high level of initiative, discretion, and judgment regarding sensitive and confidential matters. The successful candidate should have a developed skill set, the ability to work under pressure while multi-tasking and be able to maintain a calm professional demeanor as well as the ability to exercise excellent independent judgment and appropriately determine when to ask questions or ask for help.

This position is a 70% hybrid position with an actual salary of ($35-$42k) with defined in-person days. The position’s effort may increase up to 100% during peak processing times (July-December).

Responsibilities*

The Accountant Intermediate will provide financial and administrative support for MPM. This position will provide quality customer service as well as be a liaison to the central office processing provided in Procurement, Financial Operations, and the Shared Services Center.

30% Assist in the preparation of monthly and year-end financial reports for the annual audit (June-December)



Prepares income, balance, cash flow sheet statements, and various other accounting statements and reports

Analyzes financial reports and records, making recommendations relative to the accounting of reserves, assets, and expenditures

Assist with the preparation of deliverables for annual external financial audit

Prepare standard monthly and year-end financial reports

Manage depreciation schedules, net assets, and contributed revenue tables

Analyze business processes and make recommendations for improvement

Participate in annual policy review, continuous improvement efforts, and development of process and procedure documentation.

20% Accounts Receivable

Back up for Underwriting accounts receivable process

Communicate with the Corporate Support Team when there are any discrepancies with Underwriting agreements and confirmation statements

Process Underwriting Agreement Cover Sheets according to confirmation statements

Assist with the month-end billing process

Issue, track and reconcile accounts receivable invoices

Invoice auxiliary units for rent and utilities

Reconcile outstanding invoices and unallocated deposits

Review monthly AR reports for accuracy and completeness

15% Administrative Support

Distributing office mail, gift processing, and other office duties as needed

Provides administrative support to the Director of HR including but not limited to calendaring, event coordination, committee support, and ad hoc projects

Back up support for Receptionist by answering phones, copying, faxing, filing, ordering office supplies

5% Back up Accounts Payable

Process transactions (Payment Request Forms, PeoplePay requests, and purchase orders), utilizing M-Pathways and interfacing with the SSC as needed.

Vendor Maintenance: As needed, submit documentation to the Shared Services Center to create/update vendors

Concur expense reimbursements

Process travel/hosting expense reimbursements and one-time reimbursements

Process invoice payments and follow-up as needed

Required Qualifications*



Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a major in Accounting

Knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles and standard business practices

2-5 years of accounting experience with a clear understanding of accrual and non-profit accounting standards

Demonstrated ability and experience in accounts payable and receivable bookkeeping accounting tasks

Knowledge of financial analysis and reporting

Ability to generate accurate financial reports within established timelines

Proficiency in the use of Excel and Word

Demonstrated ability to work well within a team

Motivated, dependable, organized, and detail-oriented

Ability to multi-task and manage priorities effectively

Excellent customer service to internal and external customers

Clear communication skills

Experience applying fundamental financial concepts and practices to business needs

Excellent analytical skills

Must be able to work the hours of 8:00am - 5:00pm-Monday through Friday

Desired Qualifications*



Knowledge of University financial systems (e.g. Wolverine Access, Business Objects, Journal Entries, Concur/PCard reconciliation, Accounts Payable/Procurement) and policies/procedures is highly preferred. Understanding of a Radio Traffic System is desired.

Experience with MPathways (Peoplesoft), Business Objects Querying/Reporting Tool

*Limited vacation time during July while closing the books for fiscal year-end.

Additional Information:

This position will be starting at 70% effort with a salary range of $35k-$42k.

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Radio EEO Statement:

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

University of Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination Policy:

COVID-19 vaccinations are now required for all University of Michigan students, faculty and staff across all three campuses, including Michigan Medicine. This includes those working or learning remotely. More information on this policy is available on the Campus Blueprint website or the U-M Dearborn and U-M Flint websites.

How to Apply:

Apply online at https://careers.umich.edu. Enter 218698 in the Keyword. Follow online application instructions. A cover letter is required for consideration for this position and should be attached as the first page of your resume. The cover letter should address your specific interest in the position and outline experience that directly relates to this position. Your submissions will be used to assess your writing skills during the initial screening process. Submit both a cover letter and resume as one file due to system limitations.