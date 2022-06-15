Michigan Radio to host Local Live(s), a unique storytelling event

Michigan Radio is thrilled to partner with Back Pocket Media to bring a captivating live storytelling event featuring journalists, music and community on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

About the Event:

Local Live(s) is a show that brings together journalists and locals for a night of entertainment and conversation. It’s a national storytelling event that features journalists sharing the behind-the-scenes stories of their news stories. Think of it as a podcast, but live and on stage. The theme of this Local Live(s) event is “Desire: stories about hidden motives, impossible odds and the pursuit of change”.

Journalists will share stories behind their reporting, inviting the audience into a world they’ve only observed from the outside. The result is an entertaining, captivating event that helps demystify the reporting process while bringing communities and newsrooms into a shared space.

Location and Tickets:

This Local Live(s) event will take place on Thursday, July 14 at the Garage Bar in Ann Arbor. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7:30 PM. The Garage Bar at the Pizza House offers an open-air atmosphere and is located at 618 Church St, Ann Arbor. Tickets for this live event are available on eventbrite . In-person tickets are $10 per person, with tickets to watch online priced at $5.

More About Local Live(s):

This event is part of a national series Back Pocket Media is co-producing with local and state news organizations across the country to help bring important journalism to life. In addition to Michigan Radio, other partner news organizations during the 2022 season include ProPublica, Miami Herald, Wisconsin Watch, the Baltimore Sun, Buckeye Flame and NPR Gulf States Newsroom Collaborative.

Local Live(s) is sponsored by the Meta Journalism Project and is funded in part by the Brown Institute of Media Innovation.