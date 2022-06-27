© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Station News

Discover Cuba with Michigan Radio

Michigan Radio | By Suzanne Belanger
Published June 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
Cuba Discovery

You can join Michigan Radio’s Mercedes Mejia and a small group of other Michigan Radio listeners for an exclusive trip to Cuba in February, 2023.

Michigan Radio travelers will visit the Museum of the Revolution, Old Havana, the La Corona Cigar Factory, Hemingway’s Farm, meet with local artists at the San Jose Market and Art Center, the local Old Style Classic Car Club and much more. This trip includes roundtrip airfare from Detroit, five nights hotel accommodations, deluxe motorcoach transportation in Cuba, a bilingual Cuban tour guide and 12 meals during the tour.

Cuba Discovery with Michigan Radio’s Mercedes Mejia
Feb. 27 – March 4, 2023
Learn more about the trip here

Mercedes Mejia is producer and director of Michigan Radio’s Stateside show, and has traveled to Cuba three times, most recently in 2016 for a series covering the connections between the island nation and Michigan

When you travel with Michigan Radio, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience hosted by Mercedes and local guides. You’ll join other travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning…and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation at the link above.

Learn more about this Cuba trip at a free online information meeting on Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m.
If you don’t want to wait for the information session, you can reserve your space on the trip right now. To do that, log on to the Premier World Discovery website (res.premierworlddiscovery.comand use the Web Booking Code 158481

Station News travel
Suzanne Belanger
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Radio, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan.
