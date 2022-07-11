© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Michigan Radio Awards
Michigan Radio is proud of its legacy of excellence in reporting. The Michigan Radio news team has been recognized with more than 45 awards from numerous organizations including the award for General Excellence from the Michigan Associated Press, and Station of the Year Award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Michigan Radio has also received national awards from the Public Radio News Directors, Inc., Radio Television Digital News Association, UNITY: Journalists of Color, and the Association for Women in Communications.

Michigan Radio Awards - 2022

Michigan Radio | By Suzanne Belanger
Published July 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
These awards were received by Michigan Radio in 2022 for news coverage in 2021.

Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB)

Best in Category

Merit Awards

Michigan AP Media Editors

First Place

Second Place

Radio Television Digital News Association - Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards 

*Region 7; consists of public and commercial stations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

  • Overall Excellence; Michigan Radio. Award for extensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-depth coverage of the changes in Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance laws and its impact on those with catastrophic injuries, environmental stories on water issues, continued efforts in Michigan to shed doubt on presidential election results, and the tragic mass shooting at Oxford High School.
  • News Documentary category: Stateside, Michigan Radio; “Students, elected officials and community leaders respond to Oxford High shooting”. 
  • Digital Category: Michigan Radio, Michiganradio.org for digital coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, understanding changes to Michigan’s no-fault insurance, critical environmental coverage, along with daily news coverage, podcasts, digital events and more. 

Detroit Society of Professional Journalists

Public Media Journalists Association

Sierra Club Award

Suzanne Belanger
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Radio, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan.
