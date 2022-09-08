Hiring: All Things Considered Host

Michigan's NPR News Leader is looking for an experienced, accomplished journalist to guide our audience through the afternoon each weekday. Michigan Radio's next All Things Considered host will be a calming and definitive presence on the air, providing live information and updates to listeners across the state, from Grand Rapids to Detroit, Lansing to Ann Arbor. You are insatiably curious, with a tenacious commitment to the public radio mission and the highest standards of journalistic excellence. You love broadcasting and believe that great stories are built on a foundation of solid writing. You are organized, will edit/update stories, and help to train other team members. If you're an accomplished and experienced broadcast writer and announcer who loves the rush of working in a live, fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you.

Position Overview

The host of All Things Considered (ATC) serves as the local voice during this important drivetime shift of 3-7 p.m. You will report to the Program Director. You will bring Michigan's listeners closer to the stories that affect them by blending the national All Things Considered feed with regional items of interest, including local newscasts, features, and live and pre-taped interviews.

Responsibilities:



Host and anchor All Things Considered , which includes a live board shift from 3:00p- 7:00 p.m.

, which includes a live board shift from 3:00p- 7:00 p.m. Stack, edit, and deliver local newscasts twice per hour.

Contribute newscast material, features, and interviews to Michigan Radio's ongoing news effort. This includes participation in some newsroom meetings and editorial brainstorming sessions.

Gather weather and traffic information and deliver it on-air in a concise and easy-to-understand manner

Read corporate sponsorship messages when directed

Assist and host during fund and other fundraising events

Required Qualifications:



5+ years of professional on-air experience as either a host or reporter.

Knowledge of national, regional, and local current events, politics, and personalities

Prudent news judgment

An understanding of public radio content, approach, and style.

Excellent broadcast writing and interviewing skills.

Meet deadlines and work both independently and on a team.

Comfort working in a team environment where people are open to different ideas and learning new skills.

Breaking news and public radio experience is helpful.

Substantial audio production and digital editing skills with audio editing software, including field reporting. You will become familiar with audio broadcast consoles and playback software (ENCO).

Proficiency in computer software, internet skills, familiarity with broadcast and web news CMS systems (NewsBoss), and an overall high degree of technical comfort and competency.

Strict attention and respect for the broadcast clock and all details involving the program log and any other technical responsibilities applicable to the shift.

Champion Michigan Radio's mission and core value approach; to operate with unquestionable integrity, fairness in news coverage, a commitment to diverse perspectives, and collaboration with our teams and with community partners.

Put the audience first, respecting everyone, embracing change, and delivering excellence.

Additional Information

Salary Range: $65,000 - $75,000

Benefits at the University of Michigan

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:



Generous time off (vacation, holidays, season days, etc.)

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Flexible Work Program

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

U-M COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters when eligible , are required for all University of Michigan students, faculty and staff across all campuses, including Michigan Medicine. This includes those working remotely. More information on this new policy is available on the Campus Blueprint website or the UM-Dearborn and UM-Flint websites.

U-M EEO/AA Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

How to Apply:

Apply online through the University of Michigan employment website. Go to http://www.umjobs.org and click on Job Search. Search for Job ID: 223241. Attach a cover letter with your resume as one document.

No phone calls, emailed or faxed resumes will be accepted.