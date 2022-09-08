It's Just Politics - Issues & Ale: Election 2022 Preview

This year in Michigan there’s a contested race for Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General. There are also thirteen seats in Congress - and the entire state House and Senate - that are up for election.

Voters across the state will be dealing with those choices, as well as the future of abortion rights, plus a weakened economy and heightened inflation when they go to the polls in November.

Join Michigan Radio’s It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, and other political experts, for this fast paced discussion previewing this fall’s election.

Free admission, but space is limited so advance registration is needed. This event is part of Michigan Radio's "America Amplified" Election series.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.

