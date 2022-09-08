© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Station News

It's Just Politics - Issues & Ale: Election 2022 Preview

Michigan Radio | By Suzanne Belanger
Published September 8, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
This year in Michigan there’s a contested race for Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General. There are also thirteen seats in Congress - and the entire state House and Senate - that are up for election.

Voters across the state will be dealing with those choices, as well as the future of abortion rights, plus a weakened economy and heightened inflation when they go to the polls in November.

Join Michigan Radio’s It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, and other political experts, for this fast paced discussion previewing this fall’s election.

Free admission, but space is limited so advance registration is needed. This event is part of Michigan Radio's "America Amplified" Election series.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.

Station News Issues & AleIssues and AleIt's Just PoliticsElection 2022
Suzanne Belanger
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Radio, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan.
