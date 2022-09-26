Hiring: Accountant Intermediate

How to Apply

A cover letter is required for consideration for this position and should be attached to the first page of your resume. The cover letter should address your specific interest in the position and outline experience that directly relates to this position. Your submissions will be used to assess your writing skills during the initial screening process. Submit the cover letter and resume as one file (due to system limitations).

Apply online through the University of Michigan employment website. Go to http://umjobs.org and click on Job Search. Search for Job ID: 224073.

Michigan Public Media (MPM) is looking for a team player to join our Business Office team. You will report to the Director of HR and Finance. The role includes exercising discretion and judgment regarding confidential matters. You have developed skills and the ability to determine when to ask questions or ask for help. You are motivated and have a demonstrated ability to take initiative and tolerate a moderate degree of ambiguity.

Responsibilities

You will provide financial and administrative support for MPM. You will provide quality customer service and collaborate with the central office processing provided in Procurement, Financial Operations, and the Shared Services Center.

65% Financial, Audit, and Research Administration



Prepare monthly and year-end financial reports for the annual external financial audit;

Prepare deliverables for the annual audit;

Prepare income, balance, cash flow sheet statements, and various other accounting statements and reports;



Analyze financial reports and records, making recommendations relative to the accounting of reserves, assets, and expenditures;

Evaluate business processes and make recommendations for improvement;

Conduct annual policy reviews, continuous improvement efforts, and development of process and procedure documentation;

Provide oversight for financial policies and procedures, maintain written policies and procedures for internal control purposes, complete gap analysis and sub-certifications, review management reports on a regular basis, monitor areas of concern, and assure that activities are in compliance with governing rules and policies;

Assist the Grants Director with pre- and post-award research administration duties;



Gift processing

Processing and depositing donations; Prepare, record, verify, and report donor payments, as well as post them on a timely basis, following all external and internal controls and policies; Create donor reports for submission to the Office of University Development.

Accounts Receivable

Assist with the month-end billing process; Issue, track and reconcile accounts receivable invoices; Review reports for accounts receivable accuracy; Reconcile outstanding invoices and deposits; Review monthly AR reports for accuracy and completeness.



25% Administrative Responsibilities



Provides administrative support to the Director of HR and Executive Director/ General Manager, including but not limited to calendaring, committee support, and ad hoc projects;

Collaborate on the development and documentation of job descriptions for staff positions in the departments; in partnership with unit HR;

Provide support for search and hiring processes, including scheduling interviews, candidate communication, and coordinating with unit human resources;

DEI & Professional Development (PD) initiatives

Serve as the Co-Lead for DEI/ PD Committee; Contribute to the planning, management, and execution of DEI & PD events and programming; Gather information for weekly newsletters;

Provide backup support for the Administrative Assistant, including answering phones, copying, faxing, filing, ordering office supplies, distributing office mail, and other office duties as needed.

10% Back up for Accounts Payable



Process transactions (Payment Request Forms, PeoplePay requests, and purchase orders), utilizing M-Pathways and interfacing with the SSC as needed;

Vendor Maintenance: submit documentation to the Shared Services Center to create/update vendors;

Process Concur expense reimbursements;

Process travel/hosting expense reimbursements;

Process invoice payments and follow-up as needed.

Required Qualifications



Bachelor's degree in business administration, finance, accounting, or a related field, preferred; or equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience

Minimum of three years of demonstrated ability and experience in accounts payable and receivable or bookkeeping accounting tasks

Knowledge of financial analysis and reporting

Proficiency in the use of Excel (can perform complex functions) and Word

Will work the hours of 8:00am - 5:00pm, Monday through Friday

Desired Qualifications

Knowledge of University financial systems (e.g., MPathways (Peoplesoft), Business Objects Querying/Reporting Tool, Concur/PCard reconciliation, Accounts Payable/Procurement) and policies/procedures is highly preferred. Understanding of a Radio Traffic System is desired.

*Limited vacation time during July while closing the books for fiscal year-end.

Additional Information:

This position is a hybrid position (three days in person and two days remote).

The salary for this position will be based upon the selected candidate’s education and experience. Salary range-$50,000 - $55,000.

Excellent benefits are available. For details, see http://benefits.umich.edu

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Radio EEO Statement:

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

University of Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination Policy:

COVID-19 vaccinations are now required for all University of Michigan students, faculty, and staff across all three campuses, including Michigan Medicine. This includes those working or learning remotely. More information on this policy is available on the Campus Blueprint website or the U-M Dearborn and U-M Flint websites.