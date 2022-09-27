© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside goes on the road at Lansing Community College

Michigan Radio | By Suzanne Belanger
Published September 27, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
You can be part of the audience when Stateside goes on the road for a live show from downtown Lansing on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m. We'll be at the Gannon Building at Lansing Community College.

Join Stateside host April Baer for a conversation with LCC president Dr. Steve Robinson. Then, we'll have some pre-Halloween fun. We'll get to the bottom of why Lansing is so obsessed with scary: local purveyors of scary stories, scary décor and spooky fashion. Guests will include Emily Syrja, Tricia Chamberlain, and Dan Hartley, hosts of Quality Scary - a monthly horror film screening and live comedy event. We'll also feature spine-tingling music with Joe Hertler DJing.

Costumes are optional, but the fun will be mandatory!

Register Here

This event is free, but space is limited so register today. Learn more on the Stateside page at Michigan Radio dot org

