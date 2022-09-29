Travel Holland and Belgium with Michigan Radio News Director Vincent Duffy

Michigan Radio presents

Holland & Belgium by First Class Barge

With News Director Vincent Duffy

April 11-20, 2023

Join Michigan Radio News Director Vincent Duffy and like-minded travelers who share your passion for art, gardens, culture, history, and food on this unique barge cruise of Holland and Belgium.

You'll glide along Holland's charming waterways aboard the MS Magnifique II, and visit towns, museums and gardens as you travel back in time to a bygone era: Holland’s 17th-century Golden Age, when Dutch ships plied the seven seas, Rembrandt painted endless masterpieces,

and merchants moved the nation’s bounty inland by canal.

Journey Highlights

Seven nights of relaxation and fun aboard the 1st Class MS Magnifique II, as well as two pre-cruise nights in Amsterdam.

See Holland in full bloom: Stroll tulip fields bursting with color, Visit the world-famous Aalsmeer flower auction and the Keukenhof Tulip Festival.

Cultural Enrichment: A private tour of the Rijksmuseum, Guided walks highlighting the works of Rembrandt & Van Gogh, Viewing of "Girl with the Pearl Earring" in Den Hague Local Flavor: UNESCO site of Kinderdijk, Multi-course dining, Tastings of local specialties, Lesson on how the Dutch pushed back the sea, Visit the Delftware factory.

Share Your Passion for art, food, nature, history and culture with other travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning and share a love of public radio.

Spend time getting to know Michigan Radio News Director Vincent Duffy, a position he’s held since May 2007. Vince has also worked as a journalist covering news in places as varied as Australia, Switzerland, Serbia and Ghana, and twice been Chair of the Radio/Television/Digital News Association.

Due to the small size of the MS Magnifique II, space on this tour is limited, so reserve your spot soon.

