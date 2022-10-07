It's Just Politics - Issues & Ale: Election 2022 Countdown

Rustbelt Market - Ferndale

Wednesday, November 2, 7 PM

In Person and Online

Join Michigan Radio’s "It's Just Politics" host Zoe Clark and political reporter Rick Pluta along with a panel of political experts for this fast paced discussion and last look preview of the November 8 election.

They'll look at where things stand the week before the election. There’s a contested race for Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. There are also 13 seats in Congress — and the entire state House and Senate — that are up for election.

Voters across the state will be dealing with those choices, as well as the future of abortion rights, plus a weakened economy and heightened inflation when they go to the polls the following week.

Clark and her panel will cover these topics and try to answer your questions ahead of this important election.

Register Here

Register to attend in person or online. This is a free Michigan Radio event.

This event is part of Michigan Radio's "America Amplified" Election series.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.