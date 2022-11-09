Visit the Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park with Morning Edition host Doug Tribou

Michigan Radio presents…

Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park

With Morning Edition host Doug Tribou

September 9-15, 2023

In September, 2023, you can join Michigan Radio Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and other public radio listeners for an awe inspiring tour of the Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park. You'll experience ice fields, rushing waterfalls, glacial peaks, and towering summits on this tour which brings together the expanse of the prairies, the majesty of the Canadian Rockies, and Montana’s Glacier National Park. You'll visit the incomparable Lake Louise and Banff, see the Athabasca Glacier, the largest accumulation of ice south of the Arctic Circle, stunning glacier-fed Peyto Lake and ride aboard an open-air "Jammer" touring car in Glacier National Park. Space is limited.

Trip Highlights

HeadSmashedIn Buffalo Jump • Waterton Lakes National Park • Glacier National Park • GoingtotheSun Road • Banff • Athabasca Glacier • Lake Louise • Peyto Lake • Calgary

Itinerary At A Glance (7 days/6 nights)

Day 1 - Marriott Downtown, Calgary, Alberta

Days 2, 3 - Bayshore Inn Resort and Spa, Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta

Days 4, 5 - Banff Inn, Banff, Alberta

Day 6 - Marriott Downtown, Calgary, Alberta

For pricing, a complete itinerary and to sign up for this trip, click here.

1 of 5 — Jammer car.jpg 2 of 5 — Banff 2.jpg 3 of 5 — Moose-cropped.jpg 4 of 5 — Ice fields.jpg 5 of 5 — Banff.jpg

When you travel with Michigan Radio, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience with carefully selected local guides. You’ll join our Michigan Radio host and other travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning…and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation at the link above

Note: There will be a free online informational webinar about this trip on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 PM. To register for that session, click here.

