Michigan Radio begins new “It’s Just Politics” features

The midterm elections were consequential in Michigan. For the first time in nearly 40 years both chambers of the Michigan Legislature will be controlled by Democrats. Voters approved historic ballot initiatives enshrining voting rights and adding abortion rights to the state constitution. And even more voters turned out to re-elect Governor Gretchen Whitmer than voted for her four years ago, despite high inflation, controversies over her COVID policies, and armed protests at the state Capitol.

The midterm elections may be over, but interest in Michigan politics remains high. With that in mind, Michigan Radio is re-introducing the listener-favorite It's Just Politics feature, on-air, online, and via podcast. Every Friday, Political Director Zoe Clark will talk with politicians, strategists and political pundits for a deep dive into what’s happening in Michigan politics. Her first guest this Friday, Nov. 18, will be Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who will discuss her second term priorities and whether Democrats can work together to run all branches of Michigan government for the first time in four decades. These weekly It’s Just Politics episodes can be heard Fridays during Stateside at 3:40 PM and again at 9:40 PM, and available as a standalone podcast.

Additional It’s Just Politics segments, hosted by Zoe Clark and Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta, will be heard weekly during Morning Edition and All Things Considered, beginning in December. These shorter segments will bring back the popular and fast-paced It's Just Politics conversations that help listeners more deeply understand what's happening at the state Capitol and why.