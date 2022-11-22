Michigan Radio Presents Special Programs for Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Day

Michigan Radio will be airing several special programs this Thursday and Friday, in celebration of Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) and Native American Heritage Day (Nov. 25).

“These programs are an audio treat for Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Day,” says Michigan Radio Program Director Matt Shafer Powell. “We hope these shows will help listeners deal with the stress of preparing Thanksgiving dinner…or watching the Detroit Lion’s annual turkey day game. And we’re pleased to offer several shows to help celebrate the heritage of Native Americans as the first people of this nation.”

These shows will air in place of Stateside on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and in place of Here & Now and Today Explained on Thursday.

Massasoit's Peace Pact with the Pilgrims

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

3:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 - 10:00 p.m. (pre-empting Stateside)

Massasoit was the leader of the Wampanoag Confederacy when English settlers landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620. He and his people kept the Pilgrims from starving in the early years of their settlement, attended the first Thanksgiving and forged a peace treaty with the English that lasted 40 years until his death. We'll talk with American Indian scholars Darius Coombs and Bob Charlesbois who'll fill in the details of this Native American leader's attempt to make peace for his people and with the new strangers.

Milk Street's Thanksgiving Special

Thursday, November 24, 2022

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. (pre-empting Here and Now)

This Thanksgiving special from Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street in Boston is here to help you with the big day. They’ll share recipes and ideas from a variety of cooks including Mary Giuliani, Meathead and Nigella Lawson. The Sporkful’s Dan Pashman makes the case for why you should celebrate on Friday this year, and our friends from “A Way With Words” tell us the best ways to give thanks to the chef. Plus, host Christopher Kimball gives a special lesson in making the best Thanksgiving pie you’ll ever try.

Turkey Confidential

Thursday, November 24, 2022

2:00 - 4:00 p.mm (pre-empting Here & Now, Today Explained and Stateside)

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and invited guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

Thanksgiving - Gratitude

Thursday, November 24, 2022

9:00 - 10:00 p.m. (pre-empting Stateside)

Two words: Thank you. They sound simple enough. But there is always more to a topic, phrase, or ritual than one might think. Margaret Visser, the author of Much Depends on Dinner, is best known for her books about the history, anthropology and mythology of everyday life. Now she has turned her scholarly eye towards gratitude. The result is a book called the Gift of Thanks: The Roots, Persistence and Paradoxical Meanings of a Social Ritual.

Hearing Voices - Solidod

Friday, November 25, 2022

3:00 - 4:00 p.m. (pre-empting Stateside)

The Life and Times of Solidod Woods, the last remaining member of her village of Mescalero Apache who lived on the edge of Death Valley. Hearing Voices editor Larry Massett helped Solidod publish her e-book An Apache Original: The Life and Times of Solidod. Solidod was in her 80's when this program was produced and tells about 300 years of her life stories in the book.

Hearing Voices - Native America

Friday, November 25, 2022

9:00 - 10:00 p.m. (pre-empting Stateside)

A tour of our nation's First Nations. NPR's Alex Chadwick rides into the Bitterroot Mountains with Natives and Forest Service workers. We paddle the Pacific Coast with the Canoe Nations of the Northwest. And native poets Henry Real Bird, Joy Harjo, John Trudell and Keith Secola sing us the stories of their homes and ancestors.

