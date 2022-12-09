Cheers - Last Call! Mardi Gras Event

Cheers - Last Call!

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 - 7 PM

Join the hosts of Michigan Radio’s popular Cheers! craft cocktail segment, Lester Graham and Tammy Coxen, for Cheers – Last Call!, a special Mardi Gras themed event wrapping up and celebrating seven years and over 100 episodes of the feature as it comes to a close. The event will be held on Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Blue Llama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor.

Cheers – Last Call! will give craft cocktail fans the opportunity to join Tammy and Lester in-person or online for a fun evening celebrating Michigan’s craft cocktail scene. They will share the stories behind some of the unique drinks they've featured over the past seven years of Cheers, and talk about some of the Michigan distilleries and cocktail bars they've visited. They’ll also demonstrate how to make several featured Mardi Gras cocktails (which you can try) and you’ll hear from a featured Michigan distiller whose products we’ll be using. And you will have a chance to ask questions and get tips as they mix the drinks.

Those attending in-person at the Blue Llama will be treated to the featured drinks that Lester and Tammy will be mixing live at the event. You'll also enjoy an hors d’oeuvres buffet from the Blue Llama and we'll have a live band to help you celebrate Mardi Gras.

If you’ll be watching from home you will be able to mix-along with Lester and Tammy and enjoy the cocktails they’re describing and creating. You’ll receive the drink recipes ahead of time so you can have the ingredients handy while watching Lester and Tammy create these tasty concoctions.

T﻿ickets are limited, so don't miss out. Purchase tickets here.

