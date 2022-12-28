Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - Changing Legislative Power in Lansing

Urban Beat - Lansing

Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 6:30 PM

In person and Online

For the first time in four decades, Michigan Democrats will control the Governor’s office, the state House and the state Senate in 2023. What will the Democratic agenda look like? And how effective will they be as the party in power?

Join Michigan Radio’s It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta as we talk with some of the new crop of Michigan lawmakers, just a few weeks after they take office.

Admission is free, but space is limited, so advance registration is needed. You can attend in person or watch it online.

Register Here

This event is part of Michigan Radio's "America Amplified" election series.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.