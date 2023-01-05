An Evening with "1A" Host Jenn White - Michigan Radio Speaker Series - February 7, 2023

An Evening with "1A" Host Jenn White

Michigan Radio Speaker Series

Rackham Amphitheatre - Ann Arbor

February 7, 2023 - 7:00PM

Jenn White's radio voice has guided listeners through some of the most difficult events of recent years, from the pandemic to the war in Ukraine, to tumultuous mid-term elections. As the host of NPR's 1A, the Detroit native is as adept at navigating difficult international issues as she is hot-topic conversations about the books, movies and music shaping our culture.

Join Stateside host April Baer for this discussion with Jenn White on Tuesday February 7, as part of Michigan Radio's Speaker Series. You can attend in person or watch online.

Purchase tickets here.

Jenn White has been the host of NPR's 1A since July, 2020. Heard on over 100 public radio stations nationwide, in that role she has daily conversations with newsmakers as well as guests in the world of pop culture, art and sports. She has also hosted several acclaimed podcasts, including Making Oprah and Making Obama.