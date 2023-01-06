Stateside Producer

Stateside is a daily current-events program on Michigan Radio, focused on issues concerning the state and of interest to its people. We produce the only statewide news magazine on Michigan public radio affiliates, airing on several stations covering both lower and upper peninsulas.

We are looking for a producer who will add a fresh perspective and help us bring new and diverse voices from across the State of Michigan to broadcast. You are familiar with and appreciate public radio news style and can discover under-represented stories. This is a full-service producer position reporting to the Executive Producer.

You Will:



Use your natural curiosity to manage daily segments through the full broadcast process including pitching and building-out radio segments, conducting research, booking guests, preparing the host for interviews, editing audio and creating digital content



Work with tight deadlines and adapt to changes



Collaborate with team members



Use project management skills to initiate and complete tasks



Focus on creative ways to present audio content on digital platforms



Build humanistic stories that expand our listener base

Requirements:



2+ years of experience creating stories for print, video, digital or audio media



Basic to intermediate audio or video editing software skills



Experience with and a passion for diverse storytelling



Intermediate skills in writing and editing copy for air and web



Intermediate knowledge and application of project management skills



Bachelor's degree in journalism/broadcasting/related field equivalent combination of education and related experience

Salary Range: $47K-$52K

Underfill Statement:

This position may be under filled at a lower classification depending on the qualifications of the selected candidate.

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eight day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Benefits at the University of Michigan:

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

Generous time off



A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting



Many choices for comprehensive health insurance



Life insurance



Long-term disability coverage



Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Michigan Radio EEO Statement:

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

University of Michigan EEO Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer.

U-M COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

COVID-19 vaccinations, including one booster when eligible, are required for all University of Michigan students, faculty and staff across all campuses, including Michigan Medicine. This includes those working remotely and temporary workers. More information on this new policy is available on the U-M Health Response website or the UM-Dearborn and UM-Flint websites.

How to Apply:

Apply online at https://careers.umich.edu Enter 228825 in the keyword. Follow online application instructions. Please attach a cover letter less than one page that describes your interest in the position and how it aligns with your career goals. The hiring team will be using the cover letter to assess writing skills. You may also access this job at https://www.michiganradio.org/topic/jobs-michigan-radio