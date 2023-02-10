Weekend Host/Producer

Salary Range: $47,000- $52,000

Michigan's NPR News Leader is looking for a creative, accomplished radio announcer and producer to guide our audience through weekend mornings and to serve as an All Things Considered producer during the week. The weekend host will be a calming and definitive presence on the air each Saturday and Sunday morning, providing live information and updates to listeners across the state, from Grand Rapids to Detroit, Lansing to Ann Arbor. Three days per week, you will work with the Michigan Radio newsroom and All Things Considered host to produce our daily afternoon program. You are insatiably curious, an energetic collaborator with a tenacious commitment to the public radio mission and the highest standards of journalistic excellence. You love broadcasting and believe that great stories are built on a foundation of solid writing.

Position Overview

The weekend host at Michigan Radio serves as the local voice during our line-up of Saturday and Sunday morning programs. You will bring Michigan's listeners closer to the stories that affect them by blending the national feeds with regional items of interest, including local newscasts, weather forecasts, underwriting announcements, features, and live and pre-taped interviews. The host is also required to promote upcoming segments and programs in an engaging and creative way. Three days per week, you will work as a producer for All Things Considered, Michigan Radio’s afternoon news program. In this capacity, you will assist in the development and generation of content for All Things Considered. You will report to the Program Director.

To be considered, candidates are required to include an audio sample of their voice work. Please include a link to a recent audio sample within your resume.

Responsibilities:

• Host and anchor Michigan Radio’s weekend line-up of radio programs each Saturday and Sunday morning from 7:00 am- 2:00 pm. You will be required to host these on-air shifts from our studios in Ann Arbor, MI.

• Stack, edit, and deliver local newscasts once per hour during those shows.

• Gather weather and traffic information and deliver it on-air in a concise and easy-to-understand manner.

• Read corporate sponsorship messages when directed.

• Fill in for weekday hosts when needed.

• Contribute newscast material, generate story ideas and assist the local host of All Things Considered. This includes participation in some newsroom meetings and editorial brainstorming sessions.

• Assist and host during fund drives and other community and fundraising events.

• Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

• Prior on-air experience as either a host, announcer or reporter

• Knowledge of national, regional, and local current events, politics, and personalities

• Excellent news judgment

• An understanding of public radio content, approach, and style

• Excellent broadcast writing skills.

• Meets deadlines and works both independently and on a team.

• Is comfortable working in a team environment where people are open to different ideas and learning new skills.

• Breaking news and public radio experience is helpful.

• Substantial audio production and digital editing skills with audio editing software, including field reporting. You will become familiar with audio broadcast consoles and playback software from ENCO and Adobe.

• Proficiency in computer software, internet skills, familiarity with broadcast and web news CMS systems (NewsBoss), and an overall high degree of technical comfort and competency.

• Strict attention and respect for the broadcast clock and all details involving the program log and any other technical responsibilities applicable to the shift.

• Champion Michigan Radio's mission and core value approach; to operate with unquestionable integrity, fairness in news coverage, a commitment to diverse perspectives, and collaboration with our teams and with community partners.

• Put the audience first, respecting everyone, embracing change, and delivering excellence.

Benefits at the University of Michigan

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

• Generous time off (Vacation, Season Days, etc.)

• A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

• Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

• Life insurance

• Long-term disability coverage

• Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

• Flexible Work Program

How to Apply:

Apply online through the University of Michigan employment site. Go to https://careers.umich.edu/search-jobs and search for Job ID #230373. To be considered, candidates are required to include an audio sample of their voice work. Please include a link to a recent audio sample within your resume.

No phone calls, please.

University of Michigan EEO Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

Michigan Radio EEO Statement:

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Additional Information:

COVID 19 Vaccination Policy for University of Michigan

A COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot, when eligible, is now required for all staff under a revised U-M vaccination policy.

More information on this policy is available on the Campus Blueprint website or the UM-Dearborn and UM-Flint websites. Check to see when you are eligible to receive a booster here: https://campusblueprint.umich.edu/faqs/#when-should-i-get-my-covid-booster-what-type-header