An Evening with Hidden Brain host and creator Shankar Vedantam - Michigan Radio Speaker Series - March 8, 2023

An Evening with "Hidden Brain" host and creator Shankar Vedantam

Michigan Radio Speaker Series

Virtual — Online event

March 8, 2023 — 7:00 P.M.

Shankar Vedantam is the host and creator of Hidden Brain. Each week, the show explores the unconscious patterns that drive human behavior and questions that lie at the heart of our complex and changing world. The Hidden Brain radio show airs on nearly 400 public radio stations around the U.S. and the podcast receives more than three million downloads per week.

Join Michigan Radio's All Things Considered host Rebecca Kruth in this conversation with Shankar about his career and the inspiration behind Hidden Brain. You'll also have a chance to ask your questions of Shankar.

Note: This is a virtual livestreamed event. A livestream link will be sent to all ticket purchasers.

Purchase tickets here.