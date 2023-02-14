© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
An Evening with Hidden Brain host and creator Shankar Vedantam - Michigan Radio Speaker Series - March 8, 2023

Suzanne Belanger
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST
Portrait of Shankar Vedantam
JAMEY STILLINGS
/
Portrait of Shankar Vedantam taken in Vancouver, BC, Canada on April 13, 2022.

An Evening with "Hidden Brain" host and creator Shankar Vedantam
Michigan Radio Speaker Series
Virtual — Online event
March 8, 2023 — 7:00 P.M.

Shankar Vedantam is the host and creator of Hidden Brain. Each week, the show explores the unconscious patterns that drive human behavior and questions that lie at the heart of our complex and changing world. The Hidden Brain radio show airs on nearly 400 public radio stations around the U.S. and the podcast receives more than three million downloads per week.

Join Michigan Radio's All Things Considered host Rebecca Kruth in this conversation with Shankar about his career and the inspiration behind Hidden Brain. You'll also have a chance to ask your questions of Shankar.

Note: This is a virtual livestreamed event. A livestream link will be sent to all ticket purchasers.

Purchase tickets here.

Suzanne Belanger
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Radio, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan.
