Michigan Radio is looking for summer interns to help produce Stateside, Michigan Radio’s flagship current events program.

This is a paid internship.

Interns will help pitch ideas, book guests, write articles for web based on show content, and assist with social media. There is also opportunity to learn about editing audio, or sharpening editing skills.

Stateside interns will develop insights into daily show production, gain real-world journalism experience in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment, and become familiar with how a public radio station in a major market operates.

Applicants should have a strong interest in current events, public policy, and arts and culture. They should also have strong writing and communication skills and be organized, self-motivated and dependable. Knowledge of multimedia software applications is a plus.

A 15-20 hour/week commitment during normal business hours is requested.

If interested, please include a cover letter, a resume, and two pitches for possible Stateside segments that answer the following: What is the topic or question you want to explore? Why should Michigan residents care? Who should we talk to?

Send these materials in a single email to Stateside’s Executive Producer Laura Weber-Davis ( laurawd@umich.edu ) by March 20, 2023. Be sure to include the words STATESIDE INTERNSHIP APPLICATION in the subject line.

EEO Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.