Michigan Radio & GLC Live at 20 Monroe present: The Moth Mainstage

Michigan Radio and GLC Live at 20 Monroe will present a live performance of The MOTH Mainstage in Grand Rapids on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. The MOTH Mainstage features a line-up of writers, performers, and other unique national and Michigan storytellers, each with a ten-minute story to tell live without notes.

The MOTH celebrates the ability of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience, and to satisfy a vital human need for connection. Hugely popular each week on NPR stations across the country, along with the equally popular Moth podcast, The MOTH is a community where entertainment and enlightenment merge. The MOTH currently hosts monthly open-mic storytelling competitions (StorySLAMS) in both Detroit and Ann Arbor.

The MOTH Mainstage is a curated event featuring a host and five hand-picked storytellers from across the country who develop and shape their stories with The Moth’s directors. In recent years, this annual show has been held in front of sell-out audiences in East Lansing, Detroit, Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint. Don’t miss The MOTH’s return to Grand Rapids.

The Moth Radio Hour debuted in 2009 and delights audiences on more than 400 public radio stations nationwide. The Moth Radio Hour can be heard on Michigan Radio each Saturday at 12:00 noon and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Date/Time: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI (11 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI )

Tickets: Ticket prices: from $35.00 - $89.00 plus applicable fees

Ticket Office: Tickets are Fee Free at the 20 Monroe Box Office - Mondays & Fridays from 12 noon-6 p.m. (616) 482-2027

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10 A.M.