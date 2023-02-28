Michigan's NPR News Leader is looking for an experienced, highly-motivated radio producer to work on Morning Edition, our daily morning newsmagazine. In this full-time position, the producer will work with our Morning Edition host and All Things Considered producer, as well as Michigan Radio’s program and news directors to help shape the state and regional content Michigan Radio delivers on weekday mornings. You are meticulous, detail-oriented and reliable, an energetic collaborator with a tenacious commitment to the public radio mission and the highest standards of journalistic excellence. Please note that this position will require early morning hours (6:00 am or earlier) and will be based at our studios in Ann Arbor, MI.

Position Overview:

The Morning Edition producer at Michigan Radio will work closely with the local Morning Edition host to complement and enhance NPR’s flagship newsmagazine. Listeners across Michigan rely on Morning Edition each weekday for international, national and regional news, as well as important weather and traffic updates.

Salary Range: $52,000 - $57,000

Responsibilities:



During Morning Edition, monitoring breaking news, traffic, school closures, and other information that our host may need to present on the air.

Monitoring NPR’s changes to the Morning Edition rundown and keeping our host up to date.

Coordinating with editors, Michigan Radio's news director and All Things Considered

producer on needs for on-air and online news copy, and writing stories for newscasts. Fact-check and edit interviews, newscast scripts, and web copy following Associated Press and Michigan Radio style guidelines.

Brainstorming and developing ideas for interviews, long-form feature stories, and series.

Finding and contacting potential guests and developing a growing list of sources.

Coordinating the schedule and technical details for Morning Edition interviews with Michigan Radio reporters and other guests.

Writing interview scripts and collaborating with our host and editors on drafts.

Recording studio interviews and editing the audio for content and length.

Traveling to off-site locations to gather sound and photographs for segments.

Editing and mixing audio for long-form features.

Building web and social media posts for interviews and feature stories. Coordinating with Michigan Radio’s digital team on layout of posts and social media strategies.

During Michigan Radio’s on-air fund drives, serving as one of our directors and/or board operators.

Collaborate with our marketing department on topic ideas, guest booking, and technical execution when our Morning Edition host is part of a station event.

May be required to serve as substitute host on any of Michigan Radio’s programs.

Desired Qualifications:



3+ years of experience in journalism, radio or communications

Knowledge of national, regional, and local current events, politics, and personalities

Strong editorial judgment

Excellent writing skills

On-air experience

A high degree of comfort and technical proficiency in the process of recording and editing audio files. Familiarity with digital audio editing software, such as Adobe Audition and ENCO

An understanding of public radio content, approach, and style

An ability to work under deadline pressure

Is comfortable working in a team environment where people are open to different ideas and learning new skills.

Breaking news and public radio experience

Strict attention and respect for the broadcast clock and all details involving the program log and any other technical responsibilities applicable to Morning Edition .

. Champion Michigan Radio's mission and core value approach; to operate with unquestionable integrity, fairness in news coverage, a commitment to diverse perspectives, and collaboration with our teams and with community partners.

Benefits at the University of Michigan

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:



Generous time off (Vacation, Season Days, etc.)

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Flexible Work Program

University of Michigan EEO Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

Michigan Radio EEO Statement:

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

How to Apply:

Please apply online through the University of Michigan employment site. Go to https://careers.umich.edu/search-jobs and search for Job ID #231235.

No phone calls, please.