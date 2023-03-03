Join Michigan Radio Reads to discuss our first book selection

Michigan Radio’s new book club, Michigan Radio Reads, has announced its first featured book: Uphill: A Memoir by Detroit native and MSU alum Jemele Hill.

The memoir will be the focus of discussion at the book club’s first event on March 30 (7PM) at UM Detroit Center*. People can also participate online (via Zoom) for those unable to attend in person.

Join April Baer, host of Michigan Radio’s Stateside program, and other Michigan Radio staff members for a conversation about the book. This event is open to the public and readers are encouraged to join.

The next selection for the Michigan Radio Reads book club will also be announced at the end of the evening.

Click here to register for the March 30th Michigan Radio Reads event. Those who are interested are encouraged to register now for the free event, as space at UM Detroit Center* is limited.

Throughout the year, Michigan Radio Reads will be featuring books with Michigan connections. The goal of Michigan Radio Reads is to share our love of books with fellow readers - and develop deeper connections with readers across Michigan.

To join Michigan Radio Reads and get updates on future books and events, click here .

*UM Detroit Center is located at 3663 Woodward Ave #150, Detroit, MI 48201

