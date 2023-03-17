Michigan Radio Wins MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards

Michigan Radio has been recognized with multiple Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB). These awards were announced Friday morning during the MAB’s live Broadcast Excellence Awards show. During the show, we learned that the station won four “Best in Category” awards and two “Merit” awards.

Michigan Radio received MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards in the following categories:

Best in Category

Merit Awards

NEWSCAST - Newscast: 6 a.m., Aug. 2, 2022 by Lauren Talley

USE OF NEW MEDIA – “It’s Just Politics” TikTok by Zoe Clark, Michigan Radio Digital team



In addition to these awards announced today, Michigan Radio is also a finalist for awards in these categories:



Community Involvement:

Enterprise Team events – Michigan Radio Amplify Team Local Lives event – Michigan Radio Marketing

Station Excellence

Station of the Year

The winners of these final awards will be announced at the MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala on April 29 in Detroit. The other award recipients will also be recognized at that event.

The Broadcast Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding achievement in broadcasting by commercial and public television and radio stations in Michigan. All 2022 entries aired between January 1 and December 31, 2022, and this year there were more than 950 entries. Michigan Radio competes in Group 2 of the Public Radio Station divisions, which is for stations with more than a $2 million budget.