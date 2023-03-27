Discover Cuba this November with Michigan Radio

Michigan Radio is offering public radio listeners another opportunity to visit Cuba this year. Following up on the success of our sold out Cuba tour this March, you now have a chance to join Michigan Radio’s Lester Graham and a small group of other listeners for an exclusive trip to Cuba in November, 2023. But don’t delay…our previous Cuba trip sold out quickly and we expect this one to do the same!

Michigan Radio travelers will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the unique sights, culture and people of Cuba. You’ll visit Revolution Square, Old Havana, the La Corona Cigar Factory, the Museum of the Revolution, Hemingway’s Farm, and more. You’ll meet with local artists and musicians, and have the chance to enjoy some of the sights of Havana while riding in one of the classic cars that Cuba is known for.

Tour dates: Nov. 13 - 18, 2023. This trip includes roundtrip airfare from Detroit, hotel accommodations, deluxe motorcoach transportation in Cuba, a bilingual Cuban tour guide and 12 meals during the tour.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS TRIP HERE

When you travel with Michigan Radio, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience with expert local guides. You’ll join other travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in lifelong learning and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation at the link above.

Note: There will be a a free online information meeting about this Cuba trip on Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. Register for the information meeting by clicking here

If you don’t want to wait for the information meeting, you can reserve your space on the trip right now. To do that, log on to the Premier World Discovery website (res.premierworlddiscovery.com) and use the Web Booking Code 163059, or call 877-953-8687.