Spend the holidays in London with Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark

Experience the holiday season in London, along with Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark. You'll explore London’s colorful Christmas markets, bustling streets and the beautifully decorated Harrods department store. See the giant Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and the festive lights adorning Buckingham Palace. Explore the majesty of Westminster Abbey and enjoy afternoon tea in charming Covent Garden. Visit the historic university town of Oxford decked out in holiday splendor. Travel to magnificent Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill, for an incomparable display at Christmastime. And since this is a public radio tour, while in London you’ll also have a special opportunity to meet a BBC reporter or host.

Political Director Zoe Clark has always loved all things English. She spent her junior year of high school at a boarding school in Wiltshire, UK, and has been back to London many times, including visits to the BBC in her previous role as Michigan Radio’s Program Director. She loves fresh scones and hard English cider, and looks forward to spending the holidays in London with Michigan Radio listeners.

Holidays in London with Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark (Dec. 7-13, 2023). This trip includes roundtrip airfare from Detroit, hotel accommodations, deluxe motorcoach transportation in England, local tour guides and eight meals during the tour.

For pricing, complete itinerary and to sign up for the trip, CLICK HERE.

When you travel with Michigan Radio, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience hosted by Zoe and carefully selected local guides. You’ll join other travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation at the link above.

Special Travel Presentation

You can learn more about this trip at a free online travel presentation on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 7 - 8 PM. Click here to register for this trip presentation.

