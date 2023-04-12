Michigan Radio announces weekday evening schedule changes

Michigan Radio’s weekday talk show Stateside will now be heard at 8 p.m. rather than 9 p.m. This is in addition to the show’s 3 p.m. broadcast. This will give listeners who miss the afternoon broadcast the opportunity to get more in-depth statewide news at an earlier time in the evening. Stateside is hosted by April Baer and covers a variety of local and Michigan topics.

"Stateside is a place where listeners can explore Michigan's unique culture, history and politics," said Michigan Radio Program Director Matt Shafer Powell. "Airing Stateside at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. each weekday gives more Michiganders the chance to engage with the show."

Taking the 9 p.m. slot will be Fresh Air, hosted by Terry Gross. This is also a repeat of the program airing earlier each day at 12 noon. Fresh Air is a Peabody Award-winning weekday magazine of contemporary arts and issues, is one of public radio's most popular programs.

All of the changes noted will take effect beginning Monday, April 17, 2023. You can view Michigan Radio’s program schedule here.

