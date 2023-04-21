Technical Production Assistant for Operations and Marketing

Peggy Watson/Steve Chrypinski-Supervisors

10-20 hours/week

$15.00/hour.

Must have Work-Study

Job Summary:

This intern position will be working both in Operations and Marketing. Each area will require 5-10 hours per week. Some weeks may vary, so it is important to be flexible and willing to learn in both areas.

Operations:

The production assistant works with the Operations Manager. The work-study assistant will:



Prepare and edit promotional material as needed



Actively participate in creative and production processes



Organize and maintain print and electronic files for the department



Have the opportunity for hands-on experience with technical equipment



Run the sound board for guest interviews and in-house productions



Participate in station fund drives, assist in day to day operational tasks, and other projects as assigned

Marketing:

The Marketing work-study student will assist the Michigan Radio marketing department in all aspects of program and event promotion including researching promotional opportunities, assisting in day-to-day operations of the department, and other duties as assigned. The work-study student will:



Assist in planning and coordinating station events



Work with station marketing partners to ensure consistent promotion of Michigan Radio



Handle internal paperwork and documentation associated with station media sponsorships



Assist in writing and distributing press releases and other information regarding station activities



Assist with other online, print and on-air communications as needed



Education Value:

Student will learn valuable practices and functions of a media operation, and learn event promotion and including researching promotional opportunities for a public radio station.

Students can choose to further skills in radio production and writing. The experience from this position will increase marketability within the broadcasting medium.

Required Qualifications:

Required qualifications for this position include being highly organized, excellent oral and written communications skills, strong writing skills, and computer proficiency. Previous office experience is a plus. The candidate should be interested in public radio, journalism, marketing, and the arts. Student MUST have work study for Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter.

University of Michigan EEO Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer.

How To Apply:

Apply online at studentemployment.umich.edu. Look for Technical Production Assistant-Job Code-69739. Must have Work-Study to apply.