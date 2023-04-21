© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Station News

Technical Production Assistant for Operations and Marketing

Michigan Radio
Published April 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
Technical Production Assistant for Operations and Marketing

Peggy Watson/Steve Chrypinski-Supervisors

10-20 hours/week

$15.00/hour.

Must have Work-Study

Job Summary: 

This intern position will be working both in Operations and Marketing. Each area will require 5-10 hours per week. Some weeks may vary, so it is important to be flexible and willing to learn in both areas.

Operations:

The production assistant works with the Operations Manager. The work-study assistant will:

  • Prepare and edit promotional material as needed
  • Actively participate in creative and production processes
  • Organize and maintain print and electronic files for the department
  • Have the opportunity for hands-on experience with technical equipment
  • Run the sound board for guest interviews and in-house productions
  • Participate in station fund drives, assist in day to day operational tasks,  and other projects as assigned

Marketing:

The Marketing work-study student will assist the Michigan Radio marketing department in all aspects of program and event promotion including researching promotional opportunities, assisting in day-to-day operations of the department, and other duties as assigned. The work-study student will:

  • Assist in planning and coordinating station events
  • Work with station marketing partners to ensure consistent promotion of Michigan Radio
  • Handle internal paperwork and documentation associated with station media sponsorships
  • Assist in writing and distributing press releases and other information regarding station activities
  • Assist with other online, print and on-air communications as needed

Education Value:

Student will learn valuable practices and functions of a media operation, and learn event promotion and including researching promotional opportunities for a public radio station.

Students can choose to further skills in radio production and writing. The experience from this position will increase marketability within the broadcasting medium.

Required Qualifications:

Required qualifications for this position include being highly organized, excellent oral and written communications skills, strong writing skills, and computer proficiency. Previous office experience is a plus. The candidate should be interested in public radio, journalism, marketing, and the arts. Student MUST have work study for Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter.

University of Michigan EEO Statement: 

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer.

How To Apply: 

Apply online at studentemployment.umich.edu. Look for Technical Production Assistant-Job Code-69739. Must have Work-Study to apply.

