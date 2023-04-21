Technical Production Assistant for Operations and Marketing
Peggy Watson/Steve Chrypinski-Supervisors
10-20 hours/week
$15.00/hour.
Must have Work-Study
Job Summary:
This intern position will be working both in Operations and Marketing. Each area will require 5-10 hours per week. Some weeks may vary, so it is important to be flexible and willing to learn in both areas.
Operations:
The production assistant works with the Operations Manager. The work-study assistant will:
- Prepare and edit promotional material as needed
- Actively participate in creative and production processes
- Organize and maintain print and electronic files for the department
- Have the opportunity for hands-on experience with technical equipment
- Run the sound board for guest interviews and in-house productions
- Participate in station fund drives, assist in day to day operational tasks, and other projects as assigned
Marketing:
The Marketing work-study student will assist the Michigan Radio marketing department in all aspects of program and event promotion including researching promotional opportunities, assisting in day-to-day operations of the department, and other duties as assigned. The work-study student will:
- Assist in planning and coordinating station events
- Work with station marketing partners to ensure consistent promotion of Michigan Radio
- Handle internal paperwork and documentation associated with station media sponsorships
- Assist in writing and distributing press releases and other information regarding station activities
- Assist with other online, print and on-air communications as needed
Education Value:
Student will learn valuable practices and functions of a media operation, and learn event promotion and including researching promotional opportunities for a public radio station.
Students can choose to further skills in radio production and writing. The experience from this position will increase marketability within the broadcasting medium.
Required Qualifications:
Required qualifications for this position include being highly organized, excellent oral and written communications skills, strong writing skills, and computer proficiency. Previous office experience is a plus. The candidate should be interested in public radio, journalism, marketing, and the arts. Student MUST have work study for Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter.
University of Michigan EEO Statement:
The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer.
How To Apply:
Apply online at studentemployment.umich.edu. Look for Technical Production Assistant-Job Code-69739. Must have Work-Study to apply.