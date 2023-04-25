Join Michigan Radio Reads to discuss "unflinching" novel about the Flint water crisis

Michigan Radio’s new book club, Michigan Radio Reads, has announced its next featured book: Chevy in the Hole by Flint native Kelsey Ronan.

Ronan will join in our next book club discussion June 7 at 7 p.m. The event will be located at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub located at 132 W. 2nd Street in downtown Flint. Those who wish to join the conversation remotely can do so via Zoom. Registration details will be coming soon, but you can stay up-to-date with all the latest by signing up for email updates.

Steph Hill-Wood / Kelsey Ronan

Join criminal justice reporter Beenish Ahmed and other Michigan Radio staff members for a conversation about the book. This event is open to the public and readers are encouraged to join. While we encourage those joining the discussion to have read the book, we also welcome non-readers to come and connect with other Michigan Radio listeners. The next selection for the Michigan Radio Reads book club will also be announced at the end of the evening.

About Michigan Radio Reads

Throughout the year, Michigan Radio Reads will be featuring books with Michigan connections. The goal of Michigan Radio Reads is to share our love of books with fellow readers — and develop deeper connections with readers across Michigan. You can learn more what to expect from our events here.