Michigan Radio welcomes NPR’s “Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!” to Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor

Michigan Radio will welcome NPR’s popular news quiz show Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! to Ann Arbor’s Hill Auditorium for a live show on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM. The show is part of The Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) and is one of the ticketed shows during their 2023 season.

Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! is NPR’s Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, writers, listener contestants, and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: a custom-recorded greeting by any of our cast members for their voicemail.

Tickets for the Ann Arbor show will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST and will be available online from A2SF (at the link below,) or at the Box Office (Ph: 734.764.2538) or in person: Michigan League building (north end), 911 N. University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI, 48109

TICKET INFORMATION

General Public On-sale: Friday, May 19

Michigan Radio & WEMU Member Presale: Tuesday, May 16 – Thursday, May 18

A2SF Donor Presale ($100 & up): Thursday, May 18

Tickets start at $30 plus fees. Learn more .

Media sponsors are Michigan Radio and WEMU.

Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!, produced in Chicago, takes the show on the road to a number of cities each year. The live show recorded in Ann Arbor will be broadcast on Saturday, September 2, 2023 on Michigan Radio and other NPR stations nationwide. The program has an audience of 4 million listeners weekly and airs on 700 NPR stations nationwide.