Issues & Ale – 50 years after the Clean Water Act - May 18, 2023

Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics – 50 years after the Clean Water Act

Brewery Becker – Brighton

Thursday, May 18, 2023 – 7:00 PM

In person and Online

Congress passed the Clean Water Act in 1972 to help protect rivers, lakes and streams from pollution and destruction. In the half century since then, the law has helped revive polluted waterways and benefited fish and wildlife species. But there’s still a lot of work to be done. Pollution continues to be a problem with emerging contaminants challenging water treatment plants while ever-expanding development threatens the wetlands that help filter our water.

Join Michigan Radio's Environment Report host Lester Graham and Great Lakes News Collaborative partner Kelly House from Bridge Michigan at this live discussion as we look at what’s been accomplished and some of the big water quality challenges we’re still facing in Michigan 50 years after the Clean Water Act was passed.

Admission is free, but space is limited, so advance registration is needed. You can attend in person or watch it online.

Register Here

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.