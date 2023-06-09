Michigan Radio Reads: June 7 Event Recap

Michigan Radio Reads held our second discussion event in Flint Wednesday evening to discuss our latest book, Chevy in the Hole by Kelsey Ronan. It was an evening of enlightening conversations, new connections, and more than a few laughs.

Based on the feedback we received, everyone in attendance had a great time and enjoyed the book:

"I enjoyed the book very much. It was fabulous to see and hear from the author."

"I like the fact that she did research…she talked about a lot of things that gave a picture of white flight, the education issues and things I never heard about at school, like 'wow this was going on.'"

"I feel like I read about what actually happened in this book."

"The hybrid meeting is awesome! Thank you for doing this for us!"

If you missed the event (or just want to revisit it), here's a portion of the Q&A between Chevy in the Hole author Kelsey Ronan and Michigan Radio criminal justice reporter Beenish Ahmed:

Many thanks again to Comma Bookstore & Social Hub for hosting the event - if you're ever in downtown Flint, we highly recommend checking out their store for books, records, and local products by BIPOC artists.

We also can't forget to shoutout Flint Community Read, who have just closed out a year of celebrating Chevy in the Hole with events and outreach across the city. And of course, thanks to Flint Social Club for providing delicious refreshments!

What's next?

We are so excited to announce that our next read is Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley! The discussion event will be this September in Grand Rapids, co-hosted by Michigan Radio west Michigan reporter Dustin Dwyer and Stateside producer April Van Buren.

Boulley's debut novel, Firekeeper's Daughter became a New York Times best seller in 2021 and has remained a hit among young and adult readers alike. If you want an insightful primer on the book, the author's experience growing up as part of Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, and how deeply that influenced the book, which takes place in the Upper Peninsula, check out this interview with Boulley on Stateside!

You can join the conversation over on our Facebook group, and follow us on Goodreads or Storygraph. Plus, stay tuned for more book recommendations from our staff, interviews with authors on Stateside, and book giveaways!

