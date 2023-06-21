Michigan Radio is looking for a data reporter to join our Amplify Team, whose goal is to connect people in Michigan with the resources and information they need to excel. We want to help people become their own best advocates through our reporting, events, and how-to guides. Our team strives to report with and for communities – not just about them.

The data reporter will pitch and report their own stories, and collaborate with their fellow reporters, and will report to the Amplify Team Director. We take the responsibility to equip you with the tools you need to be successful and supported in this job. We produce newscast spots, sound-rich features, long form investigations, and digital-only projects.

About Michigan Radio

We are a small but mighty team that punches above its weight – with a Pulitzer nomination and a Peabody to prove it. As a station, we are focused on serving new and more diverse audiences. Yes, we are a radio station! But we want our work to reach people where they are - and you will be a big part of that effort.

More than 80% of the state’s population can hear Michigan Radio’s broadcast signal. More than 900,000 listeners tune in a month. We reach hundreds of thousands more on our website and through our podcast and daily show, Stateside . Our reporters frequently file for NPR and other national and international networks.

Michigan Radio is a service of the University of Michigan. We offer great benefits and a work- life balance environment.

The station is based in Ann Arbor, but we have reporters located in Detroit, Saginaw and Grand Rapids. We are flexible about working locations and schedules, and try to be intentional about when and why we’re in the office. This job will require time in the Ann Arbor office.

We’re looking for someone who…

Has a demonstrated experience with requesting, gathering and analyzing data; prepare data for publication and creating visualizations that tell a story.

Is proficient in the database management and analysis tools of their choice (Python, SQL, R, Excel). Their work must be clean, accurate, and reproducible.

Can gather hard-to-collect data through web scraping, FOIA requests, or other creative means.

Excel at producing original and creative visualizations that are accessible and understandable.

Demonstrate good editorial judgment using best practices in data management.

Has experience writing about data quickly, cleanly and accurately.

Work individually and with other journalists to collect, clean and find trends and outliers within data sets.

Can explain data’s importance and its applications to colleagues to support their journalism. The right candidate enjoys assisting with spot checking and bulletproofing projects in a support role, and can help teach best practices throughout the newsroom.

Is comfortable asking questions and have a genuine sense of curiosity.

Understand what makes a good story and is comfortable and working on a variety of platforms.

Has a bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience.

Also great, but not required:

1+ years of experience filing public records requests and appeals

Write concise, tight, evocative copy

Expertise working on a team, under deadline, with humor

Manage multiple projects simultaneously and triage when needed

Experience with audio recording equipment and editing software

Experience with Javascript, other graphic skills related to web design

Additional Information:

Michigan Radio EEO Statement:

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

University of Michigan EEO Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled anytime after the minimum posting period has ended.

Salary Range: $50-$55k

New hires are typically hired into the lower portion of the range, allowing employee growth in the range over time. Actual placement in the range is based on job-related skills and experience, as evaluated throughout the interview process. A higher salary is possible for exceptionally-qualified candidates.

Benefits at the University of Michigan

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

How To Apply: